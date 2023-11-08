Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ashling Murphy murder trial could deliberate today

The jury in the Ashling Murphy murder trial could be sent out for deliberations at some point today.

The charge of the trial judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt will continue this morning.

33-year-old Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, denies murdering Ashling Murphy in Tullamore on January 12th 2022.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt told the jury to convict Mr Puska they must be satisfied the version of events put to them by the prosecution had been proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

He added that if they considered Jozef Puska’s description that he was attacked by a masked man who also killed Ashling Murphy was reasonably possible he said they had an obligation to acquit.

He will continue his charge this morning.

