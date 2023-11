The FAI Junior Cup 4th round draw for the last 64 has taken place and all three sides from the county will be away from home as the competition enters the national stage.

Fixtures below.

Arlington FC (PortLaoise, Co, Laois) v Cockhill Celtic

North End United (Wexford) v. Letterkenny Rovers

Mullingar Athletic v. Buncrana Hearts

Ties to be played on weekend of Nov 26, 2023.