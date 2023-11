Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has called the current housing climate a ‘social disaster’ in the Dáil yesterday.

He was speaking during the motions on housing.

The Sinn Fein Finance spokesperson said that in the last 12 years the cost to buy a house was increased by €70,000 while the cost to rent has gone up by 25%.

Deputy Doherty says the levels of children who are homeless is the great shame of Ireland: