Coll and Harkin sign on for another year at Derry City

St Johnston man Ciaran Coll and local Derry lad Ciaran Harkin have signed one year extensions at Derry City.

Coll has just completed his fifth consecutive season at the club, turning in some impressive performances this year with the Brandywell side.

Harkin had his injury problems in recent years and gradually returned to first team training in the second half the season following back to back ACL injuries.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says Coll is an important player at the club:

Meanwhile Sadou Dialo has been offered a new deal by Derry and the City boss is hopeful the 24 year old will agree.