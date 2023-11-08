Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC Defective Block’s Committee asked to prioritise older applicants

Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee has been told that a number of older applicants are living in a state of anxiety because of the slow pace of progress. Cllr Terry Crossan told the meeting that some of the older applicants fear the pace of progress is so slow that they may not live long enough to see their homes replaced.

He told a meeting, which is ongoing this afternoon, that a way should be found to prioritise them…………….

Meanwhile, in an update on the period since the enhanced scheme was implemented, the meeting was told that 440 applications have been referred to the Housing Agency.

Of those, 316 met the damage threshold, and 119 are awaiting determination.

Five applications were deemed not to meet the threshold. Three of those applicants have already entered the independent appeals process.

The council’s Defective Blocks online content can be accessed here – https://www.donegalcoco.ie/defectiveconcreteblocks/

Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bill to ban sale of vapes to children coming before Dail today

8 November 2023
Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley pictured with Connie Gallagher (Bryson Recycling), Cynthia Furey and Doreen Sheridan Kennedy (Letterkenny Rotary) at the launch of the School Bikes for Africa. (NW Newspix)
News

Letterkenny Rotary Club launches Annual School Bikes Africa Appeal

8 November 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle says pay and conditions must be improved for home care workers

8 November 2023
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rape prevention starts with education – Donegal Rape Crisis Centre

8 November 2023
