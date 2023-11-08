DCC Defective Block’s Committee asked to prioritise older applicants

Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee has been told that a number of older applicants are living in a state of anxiety because of the slow pace of progress. Cllr Terry Crossan told the meeting that some of the older applicants fear the pace of progress is so slow that they may not live long enough to see their homes replaced.

He told a meeting, which is ongoing this afternoon, that a way should be found to prioritise them…………….

Meanwhile, in an update on the period since the enhanced scheme was implemented, the meeting was told that 440 applications have been referred to the Housing Agency.

Of those, 316 met the damage threshold, and 119 are awaiting determination.

Five applications were deemed not to meet the threshold. Three of those applicants have already entered the independent appeals process.

The council’s Defective Blocks online content can be accessed here – https://www.donegalcoco.ie/defectiveconcreteblocks/