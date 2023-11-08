Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deputy Commissioner denies reduction in Roads Policing numbers is behind increased road deaths

A senior garda says she does not believe that increased road deaths are not because of a lack of Gardaí.

Deputy Commissioner Annemarie McMahon says road crashes haven’t increased in the areas where the numbers of gardai working on roads policing has reduced.

165 people have been killed on the roads so far this year, 10 more than in the whole of last year.

Last week, Susan Grey, the Chair of the road safety organisation PARC expressed grave concern about the reduction in garda numbers in Donegal, and called for immediate action to address that.

Deputy Commissioner McMahon acknowledges there are issues with garda numbers, but is urging people not to jump to conclusions……..

