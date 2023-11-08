Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GPs to meet senior SAOLTA management today

A group of Donegal GPs will meet senior SAOLTA management today to discuss patient safety concerns and ongoing access issues at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The meeting, which will be attended by Tony Canavan and other senior SAOLTA figures, will focus on timely care of patients at the emergency department, as well as timely access to urgent outpatient appointments across a range of specialities, including for patients with suspected cancer.

Dr. Padraig McGuiness welcomes the meeting with SAOLTA to highlight concerns and looks forward to hearing how SAOLTA will level up services for Letterkenny Hospital and Donegal Patients.

He says they are continuing to press for an external review of the hospital and it’s funding and for the minister to visit the hospital and speak to them in person:

News Logo Posts
