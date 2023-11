Jon Boutcher has been appointed as the new PSNI Chief Constable in the North.

He served as the former head of the Bedfordshire Police in the UK, and recently worked as interim Chief Constable.

He takes over the position from Simon Byrne who resigned in September following a number of crises under his leadership.

Mr Boutcher is best known for leading Operation Kenova which investigated the RUC’s links to the controversial IRA double agent Freddie Scappaticci know as Stakeknife.