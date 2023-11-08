Letterkenny Rotary Club launches Annual School Bikes Africa Appeal

Letterkenny Rotary Club has launched it’s annual school bikes Africa appeal in conjunction with Donegal County Council and Bryson Recycling.

The campaign involves the refurbishment of old bikes donated by members of the public prior to being shipped to The Gambia.

Donations are sought of the following types of suitable bicycles;

strong sturdy bikes that can withstand rough terrain,

bikes to suit both primary and secondary level students, with a minimum of 24” wheel size,

in reasonable repair,

and having mountain bike type tyres.

Suitable bikes can be dropped off at any of the Council’s six Recycling Centres – Laghey, Dungloe, Carndonagh, Stranorlar, Letterkenny & Milford.

Donated bicycles will be transported to Loughan House, Co. Cavan one of the Irish Open Prison Centres, where they will be refurbished.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Martin Harley added “I’m delighted to see the annual School Bikes Africa appeal again this year, to help breathe new life into old bikes. It was a no brainer to take the opportunity to continue our involvement with Rotary and this campaign, as it is such a positive one. We are also delighted that the collection of suitable bikes can take place all year round at the six Recycling Centres here in Donegal”.

For information on the opening times for your local Recycling Centre visit www.donegalcoco.ie or https://www.brysonrecycling.org/donegal-recycling-centres/