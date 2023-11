The Agriculture Minister says he’s liaising with Chinese authorities to ensure our beef exports restart as soon possible.

Shipments were suspended yesterday after a case of atypical BSE – which occurs sporadically – was discovered in a cow.

It doesn’t relate to feed contamination, which was the cause of the major ‘mad cow disease’ outbreak in the late ’90s.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the suspension is a result of strict Chinese protocol, and doesn’t affect exports to any other countries: