A local parish has made an appeal for more volunteers as it currently has less than half the members it should on its council.

The Glencolmcille Parish Council took to social media, stating community initiatives such as the annual Christmas Lights, St. Patricks Day Parade and New Year’s Day Quiz are at risk.

There are usually twelve members on the council.

They reminded the public that every has a role to play and if they feel they have a spare hour, to get in touch.