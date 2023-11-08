PMIU begins review at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Performance Management and Improvement Unit has this week commenced a review of Letterkenny University Hospital.

The unit was deployed to the hospital on the back of serious concerns raised by GPs and consultants over the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The review will focus on all aspects of the hospital from the number of people presenting at the ED, reducing waiting times, delayed discharges, community care and GP services.

Minister Charlie McConalogue hopes any recommendations made will be implemented to ensure adequate services are provided at the hospital: