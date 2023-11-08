Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After the newspaper review,  we talk about Facebook charging users for an advert free experience and posts being wrongly flagged as being offensive. Former Education Minister Joe McHugh comments on Government moves to discourage parents buying mobile phones for young children and Jude Morrow joins Greg to talk about Neurodiversity:

Nicola Tallant discusses her new book Cocaine Cowboys: The Deadly Rise of Ireland’s Drug Lords, Polish listener Elizabeth is struggling to find school places for her children and John is struggling to get a dental appointment with a medical card:

Chloe Magee is in studio today to talk about who new role with Badminton Ireland, Chris Ashmore has the business news and previews the Business Matters pod, listener Mary is 4 weeks in a Nursing Home and can’t go home as the HSE isn’t providing a care package and there is reaction from the IFA following a cessation in beef exports to China:

Top Stories

Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley pictured with Connie Gallagher (Bryson Recycling), Cynthia Furey and Doreen Sheridan Kennedy (Letterkenny Rotary) at the launch of the School Bikes for Africa. (NW Newspix)
News

Letterkenny Rotary Club launches Annual School Bikes Africa Appeal

8 November 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle says pay and conditions must be improved for home care workers

8 November 2023
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rape prevention starts with education – Donegal Rape Crisis Centre

8 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 November 2023
