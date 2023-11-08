Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After the newspaper review, we talk about Facebook charging users for an advert free experience and posts being wrongly flagged as being offensive. Former Education Minister Joe McHugh comments on Government moves to discourage parents buying mobile phones for young children and Jude Morrow joins Greg to talk about Neurodiversity:

Nicola Tallant discusses her new book Cocaine Cowboys: The Deadly Rise of Ireland’s Drug Lords, Polish listener Elizabeth is struggling to find school places for her children and John is struggling to get a dental appointment with a medical card:

Chloe Magee is in studio today to talk about who new role with Badminton Ireland, Chris Ashmore has the business news and previews the Business Matters pod, listener Mary is 4 weeks in a Nursing Home and can’t go home as the HSE isn’t providing a care package and there is reaction from the IFA following a cessation in beef exports to China: