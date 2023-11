Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has told the Dail that home care workers should be given guaranteed hours and paid at least the Living Wage, as well as travel time and mileage.

He also called for the immediate reversal of recruitment bans in the home care sector.

Speaking on a Labour Party motion in the Dáil today, Deputy Pringle said the reality is that being a Health Care Support Assistant in this country doesn’t pay…………………