Manager of the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre agrees with calls for consent classes to be expanded to secondary schools.

The topic was raised at an Oireachtas committee yesterday.

Marina Porter says the key to prevention is education, and waiting until University is much too late.

Marina added that she thinks the idea of consent should be taught at a primary school level, as the Donegal Rape Crisis has had to extend the service for children as young as 12 years old: