Record number of homes completed in Donegal in first nine months of 2023

A record number of homes have been completed in Donegal in first nine months of this year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 499 new homes were completed in the county from January to September which is an increase of 8.2% on the same period in 2022 and the highest number of completions recorded in Donegal for the first three-quarters of any year since the CSO data series began in 2011.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, says supply is central to dealing with all the key challenges in housing.

He added that the latest home competition data shows that in both Donegal and countrywide, supply is increasing.