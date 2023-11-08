Saolta commits to improvements at LUH after ‘frank’ meeting with GPs

The Saolta Hospital Group has promised that the Acute Medical Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital will be open by the end of the year, with GP’s able to refer patients directly into it.

The commitment was given by Saolta Chief Executive Tony Canavan at a meeting with a group of Donegal GPs today to discuss their concerns regarding access to services at the hospital.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr Padraig McGuinness told Highland Radio News that they outlined their concerns for patient safety in no uncertain terms, and they will be holding Saolta to the commitments that were given……