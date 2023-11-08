Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Shane Blaney on the mark for Motherwell

Shane Blaney was on the score sheet for Motherwell in Scotland on Tuesday night.

The Donegal man scored his first Premiership goal for the club in the 2-2 draw away to St Johnstone at Perth.

The home side were 2-0 up at half time before Blaney pulled one back in the 68th minute.

Motherwell would level the tie through Mika Biereth six minutes later.

Blaney arrived at Motherwell in January of this year on a two and a half year deal from Sligo Rovers.

beef cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue working to get beef exports to China restarted

8 November 2023
Garda Roads Policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Commissioner denies reduction in Roads Policing numbers is behind increased road deaths

8 November 2023
joe_mchugh_thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

To not commit to A5 would be 'unwise' – Deputy McHugh

8 November 2023
ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Ashling Murphy murder trial could deliberate today

8 November 2023
