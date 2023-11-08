Shane Blaney on the mark for Motherwell

Shane Blaney was on the score sheet for Motherwell in Scotland on Tuesday night.

The Donegal man scored his first Premiership goal for the club in the 2-2 draw away to St Johnstone at Perth.

The home side were 2-0 up at half time before Blaney pulled one back in the 68th minute.

Motherwell would level the tie through Mika Biereth six minutes later.

Blaney arrived at Motherwell in January of this year on a two and a half year deal from Sligo Rovers.