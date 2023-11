A Donegal deputy says it’s important to understand the process required to see works in the A5 come into fruition.

Deputy Joe McHugh says the publication of a report from the Planning Appeals Commission is of utmost importance.

West Tyrone MP Orflaith Begley, previously said the project could start within a matter of months, provided the Irish government now follows through on funding commitments.

Deputy McHugh responded saying it’s his understanding that this is the case: