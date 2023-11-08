Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tony McNamee commits again to Finn Harps

Tony McNamee has signed a new deal at Finn Harps, keeping him at Finn Park until the end of the 2025 season.

McNamee made his return to Finn Harps in July, appearing in fourteen games last season.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told finnharps.ie; “From when he has come back to the football club, he has been a pleasure to work with, both on and off the pitch. He is an excellent example for all the younger players that are going to be involved in the squad this year. He is somebody that has a real burning desire to play for Finn Harps and I like the way he conducts himself around Finn Park off the pitch.

Tony is a big fan favourite, and certainly well-liked by the group of players that we have and the staff and I’m just delighted that Tony has agreed for a further two years here at Finn Park.

It’s a major boost for me that somebody that has all the right DNA to play for Finn Harps and hopefully he is somebody I can use to attract other local players that have the same calibre, talent and desire as Tony has, so I’m really looking forward to working with him next season.”

Top Stories

luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

PMIU begins review at Letterkenny University Hospital

8 November 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Saolta commits to improvements at LUH after ‘frank’ meeting with GPs

8 November 2023
Leo Dail Sept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach rejects claims Ireland is being penalised for Israel and Hamas ceasefire stance

8 November 2023
planning
News, Top Stories

Record number of homes completed in Donegal in first nine months of 2023

8 November 2023
