FT Report & Reaction: St Eunan’s reach Ulster Junior Final after penalties

St Eunan’s are through to the Ulster Junior Hurling Club Championship final after beating Swatragh of Derry in Eoghan Ruadh, Dungannon on Saturday evening.

Full time 5-4 after penalties. At the end of normal time the sides were level, 0-17 to 0-17 and after full time of extra time the sides were level 21 points a piece, taking both sides to a penalty shoot out.

The Black and Amber will either play Castleblaney or Cootehill Celtic in the final as they play each other tomorrow.

Here’s Daire Bonner with the Full time report.

St Eunan’s manager Paddy Flood spoke with Daire after the match.