DCC urges Humphreys to extend CLAR programme in Donegal

Donegal County Council is calling on Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys to extend the CLÁR programme to additional areas of Donegal.

The issue was raised by Cllr Albert Doherty, who told members this week he believes a 2021 review of the programme will show the need for additional investment, but that review hasn’t been published yet.

He’s urging the minister to publish the review, and consider recent CSO data, which he believes will strengthen the case for an extension.

Cllr Doherty says the need is evident………….