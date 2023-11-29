Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC urges Humphreys to extend CLAR programme in Donegal

Donegal County Council is calling on Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys to extend the CLÁR programme to additional areas of Donegal.

The issue was raised by Cllr Albert Doherty, who told members this week he believes a 2021 review of the programme will show the need for additional investment, but that review hasn’t been published yet.

He’s urging the minister to publish the review, and consider recent CSO data, which he believes will strengthen the case for an extension.

Cllr Doherty says the need is evident………….

the highlands hotel
News, Top Stories

Glenties hotel denies closure claims

29 November 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal this morning

29 November 2023
Marian Harkin March
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin and Varadkar discuss migration policy in the Dail

29 November 2023
Palestinian flag to fly from council buildings as DCC promises to draw up a flags policy

29 November 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Palestinian flag to fly from council buildings as DCC promises to draw up a flags policy

29 November 2023
