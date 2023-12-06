‘End the Freeze’ chanted at LUH gates this afternoon

The chanting of ‘End the Freeze’ and the blowing of horns was heard outside Letterkenny University Hospital today as clerical staff protested the HSE moratorium on recruitment as part of a co-ordinated national industrial action.

The crowd held posters saying ‘support the workers’ and waved Forsa flags as they walked around the hospital wallls.

Branch Chair of the Donegal wealth and welfare division and former ward cleric, Ann Marie Boyle says its a critical role that is being underestimated by government:

Aontu Representative and chairperson of the Letterkenny Hospital Campaign group, Mary T Sweeney, says the realities must be faced of the consequences of this freeze: