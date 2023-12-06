‘Government should be blamed instead of immigrants for housing crisis’ – Community Links Officer, Donegal Intercultural Platform

The Community Links Officer for the Donegal Intercultural Platform says people should blame the Government rather than immigrants for the housing crisis.

This week, the Department of Integration said it cannot provide accommodation to all international protection applicants.

Instead people will be offered tents and sleeping bags due to a severe shortage of housing.

Balume Dube speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show believes the Government could have taken measures previously to deal with the high volume of people in direct provision: