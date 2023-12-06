Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we hear from Eoin O’Reilly from All view healthcare. He is questioning why the Saolta Group is taking up their skin cancer diagnosis service despite approval from the HSE. We have details from An Post on the cut off dates for sending parcels pre Christmas and their are complaints after access to Grianán of Aileach was restricted:

In this hour we hear your comments and also chat to Balume Dube who believes the Government stating that there is no further accommodation for International Protection Applicants is unfair:

We hear why HSE Clerical staff are protesting, we hear why buying a dog for Christmas is not a good idea and we hear from the brothers of Murdered Henry Cunningham who hit out at Government in action in the case:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

eric roberts highland studio
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Eric Roberts features in Ireland’s top TikTok creators 2023

6 December 2023
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

PPS do not prosecute 16 reported under Operation Kenova

6 December 2023
forsa TU protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘End the Freeze’ chanted at LUH gates this afternoon

6 December 2023
Solar Panel
News

Ireland’s largest solar survey underway

6 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

eric roberts highland studio
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Eric Roberts features in Ireland’s top TikTok creators 2023

6 December 2023
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

PPS do not prosecute 16 reported under Operation Kenova

6 December 2023
forsa TU protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘End the Freeze’ chanted at LUH gates this afternoon

6 December 2023
Solar Panel
News

Ireland’s largest solar survey underway

6 December 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash at Mountain Top, Letterkenny

6 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube