Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

After a look at the front pages, we hear from Eoin O’Reilly from All view healthcare. He is questioning why the Saolta Group is taking up their skin cancer diagnosis service despite approval from the HSE. We have details from An Post on the cut off dates for sending parcels pre Christmas and their are complaints after access to Grianán of Aileach was restricted:

In this hour we hear your comments and also chat to Balume Dube who believes the Government stating that there is no further accommodation for International Protection Applicants is unfair:

We hear why HSE Clerical staff are protesting, we hear why buying a dog for Christmas is not a good idea and we hear from the brothers of Murdered Henry Cunningham who hit out at Government in action in the case: