The Agriculture Minister says he disagrees with claims the government has ‘let farmers down’.

The claim was made by the Irish Farmer’s Association President Francie Gorman at its AGM yesterday.

He told the meeting that farmers’ livelihoods are ‘under threat’, and believes there has been an ‘abject failure’ by the government in relation to delayed payments from schemes.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue believes the government has worked hard to help farmers: