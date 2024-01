A major announcement on the UK Post Office/Horizon scandal is expected today from the British Prime Minister.

More than 700 sub postmasters, including in Co Tyrone and Derry were wrongly convicted over financial irregularities between 1999 and 2015 – which were caused by a faulty computer system.

The scandal’s in the spotlight after the release of a new ITV drama.

Belfast-based solicitor Michael Madden, who represents several clients caught up in the controversy, explains what should happen: