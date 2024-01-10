Dean of St Eunan’s Cathedral in Raphoe speaks of shock at graveyard vandalism

The Rector in charge of the group of parishes which includes St Eunan’s Cathedral in Raphoe has spoken of her shock and distress at the vandalism of headstones in the graveyard grounds.

Yesterday, gardai issued an appeal for information after damage was caused to eight headstones, some of which were broken while others were pulled out of the ground between December 19th and January 3rd. Of the afternoon of the 3rd, another headstone was pushed over in the early afternoon.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Very Rev Liz Fitzgerald, Dean of St Eunan’s Cathedral praised the garda response to the vandalism, and urged anyone with information to come forward……….