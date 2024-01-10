Man jailed for six years after homemade shotgun found in Limavady

A Co Derry man has been sentenced to six years in prison after a homemade shotgun and ammunition was found at a house in Limavady.

Police carried out a search at a property in Anderson Park, Limavady in November 2021 during which a functioning homemade shotgun and cartridges were found in a garden shed. A number of other items including UDA badges, flags and plaques were also seized.

52 year old David Bond was convicted yesterday of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to do so.

He will serve at least four years in prison.