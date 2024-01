Tyrone suffered their second McKenna Cup defeat in four days losing 1-14 to 2-10 to Armagh on Wednesday night at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh would progress to the semi finals with Tyrone’s focus no turning to the Division 1 league opener against Roscommon.

Despite the defeats to Donegal and Armagh, Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan says the competition was a useful exercise: