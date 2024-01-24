Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Power and water outages remain in Donegal following Storms Jocelyn and Isha

29,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning, due to the combined effects of Storms Jocelyn and Isha, thousands of those based in Donegal.

ESB Networks says it’s repair crews worked late into the night, and will mobilise again at first light.

Power is due to be restored over today and tomorrow in Donegal, with a major outage in Moville affecting over 1600 due to be fixed shortly after noon.

Uisce Éireann has also reported a number of water outages across the country.

Check you power status HERE.

Updates from Uisce Éireann:

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Bunagee, Tirscullen, Muff, Carthage, Trentubber, Keddycarra, Gortinarin, Lisdergan, Garaban, Ourt, Turmore, Bocan, The Knock, Culdaff and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 1pm on 24 January.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9pm on 23 January until 7am on 24 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00073141.

 

A water treatment plant interruption may cause supply disruptions to Donegal Town, Laghey, Village, Ballintra and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 24 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00073142.

 

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Ballynally and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 9am on 24 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00073134.

 

Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Ardee, Ballylawn, Ballybegley, Slatehill, Drumboy, Newtown Cunningham and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 24 January.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00073100.

 

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Letterilly, Glenties and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm until 24 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00073095.

 

Valve replacement works may cause supply disruptions to Droichead an Ríleáin; An Coimín; Baile na mBan; Srath an Ghallaigh; Droim Dhoire Dhúnáin; Conleagh; Leitir Bric, Mín an Laig, An Gharbháin, Glenfin and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place daily from 11am until 4pm from 23 January until 26 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00073089.

 

Road Alerts from Donegal County Council:

Fallen Trees Cleared – Ardaghey Road was blocked for a short period this evening due to Fallen trees which have now been cleared and road is reopened.

 

