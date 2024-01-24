Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

HSE urges patients to avoid emergency departments if possible

The HSE is warning patients to stay away from emergency departments if possible, as a number around the country are under “significant” pressure this week, with a high number of covid-19 and flu cases

Yesterday, 483 patients were left waiting on trolleys, 46 of those in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Patients are asked to assess all other care options before attending, including using a local GP or injury unit for non-urgent medical needs.

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer, Damien McCallion, says they are putting plans in place to ensure everyone can receive the care they need:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

2024 will be difficult for buinesses – Cllr Martin Harley

24 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-24 082301
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yesterdays flooding in Castlefinn is déjà vu – Cllr. Gary Doherty

24 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry investigating after youths reportedly damage parked vehicle

24 January 2024
TV licence
Top Stories, Audio, News

No alternative to TV licence this year

24 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

2024 will be difficult for buinesses – Cllr Martin Harley

24 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-24 082301
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yesterdays flooding in Castlefinn is déjà vu – Cllr. Gary Doherty

24 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry investigating after youths reportedly damage parked vehicle

24 January 2024
TV licence
Top Stories, Audio, News

No alternative to TV licence this year

24 January 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Man to appear in court following weekend thefts from Letterkenny cars

24 January 2024
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE urges patients to avoid emergency departments if possible

24 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube