HSE urges patients to avoid emergency departments if possible

The HSE is warning patients to stay away from emergency departments if possible, as a number around the country are under “significant” pressure this week, with a high number of covid-19 and flu cases

Yesterday, 483 patients were left waiting on trolleys, 46 of those in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Patients are asked to assess all other care options before attending, including using a local GP or injury unit for non-urgent medical needs.

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer, Damien McCallion, says they are putting plans in place to ensure everyone can receive the care they need: