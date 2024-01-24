Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man to appear in court following weekend thefts from Letterkenny cars


A man has been charged in relation to the thefts from vehicles in Letterkenny.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to incidents which took place over the weekend.

He is now due to appear before Glenties District Court this morning.

