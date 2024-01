The Local Government Minister has today made an order appointing Friday, March 8th as the polling day for two referendums.

One will ask whether the definition of family should be based on “durable” relationships rather than on marriage.

The other will ask whether a reference to the role and duties of women in the home should be deleted and replaced with a new article on carers.

Polling will take place between the hours of 7am and 10pm, and all voters must be included on the Register of Electors.