Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we chat to Martin Harley about the pressures facing businesses in Donegal. We then chat to developer PJ Doherty who owns a number of houses in Milford which have been the center of controversy:

We get an update from the ESB and the roads section of the council following the recent storms, there’s a warning for chainsaw users to follow safety guidelines and we have an information piece on the rare Addison’s Disease:

We hear from a listener concerned of the impact long term power loss is having on the vulnerable, Chris previews ‘Business Matters’ and we discuss endometriosis: 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2024
deerglenveagh
News, Top Stories

DCC Agriculture Committee given Deer management presentation

24 January 2024
John Graham
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 179 – John Graham, Ballyholey Farm Shop

24 January 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 patients without beds at LUH as INMO calls for national government action

24 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2024
deerglenveagh
News, Top Stories

DCC Agriculture Committee given Deer management presentation

24 January 2024
John Graham
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 179 – John Graham, Ballyholey Farm Shop

24 January 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 patients without beds at LUH as INMO calls for national government action

24 January 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

No non-compliances in HIQA inspection at Rehab Group’s Lifford accomodation

24 January 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

Power and water outages remain in Donegal following Storms Jocelyn and Isha

24 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube