Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



If you missed Wednesday's live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we chat to Martin Harley about the pressures facing businesses in Donegal. We then chat to developer PJ Doherty who owns a number of houses in Milford which have been the center of controversy:

We get an update from the ESB and the roads section of the council following the recent storms, there’s a warning for chainsaw users to follow safety guidelines and we have an information piece on the rare Addison’s Disease:

We hear from a listener concerned of the impact long term power loss is having on the vulnerable, Chris previews ‘Business Matters’ and we discuss endometriosis: