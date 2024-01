Details have been released about legal changes which will end post-Brexit checks on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland.

The agreement the UK government has reached with the DUP aims to help restore power-sharing at Stormont.

Papers reveal the UK’s Withdrawal Act will be amended so EU law will no longer automatically apply in the North.

It’s understood Brussels has been kept in the loop.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has thanked everyone for their patience: