LUH was Ireland’s fourth most overcrowded hospital in January

12, 132 patients were awaiting beds in Irish hospitals at some point this month, with Letterkenny University Hospital the fourth most overcrowded and Sligo University Hospital the fifth most overcrowded.

There were 709 patients awaiting beds at some point in Letterkenny and 701 in Sligo. The Letterkenny figure was 9% up on the same month last year but 13% down on January 2022, when 817 patients were waiting, the highest figure ever recorded for January.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says the “provision of safe care is compromised” at hospitals around the country, and is calling on the HSE to agree on a realistic workforce plan, which provides for sufficient staff to be employed to provide safe care.