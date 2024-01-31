Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

LUH was Ireland’s fourth most overcrowded hospital in January

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

12, 132 patients were awaiting beds in Irish hospitals at some point this month, with Letterkenny University Hospital the fourth most overcrowded and Sligo University Hospital the fifth most overcrowded.

There were 709 patients awaiting beds at some point in Letterkenny and 701 in Sligo. The Letterkenny figure was 9% up on the same month last year but 13% down on January 2022, when 817 patients were waiting, the highest figure ever recorded for January.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says the “provision of safe care is compromised” at hospitals around the country, and is calling on the HSE to agree on a realistic workforce plan, which provides for sufficient staff to be employed to provide safe care.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

neighbour
News, Audio, Top Stories

Big benefits to living in small towns – Noel Cunningham

31 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mortgage Interest Tax Relief scheme should be expanded – Deputy Doherty

31 January 2024
NI northern ireland
News, Top Stories

Details released on end of checks on goods between NI and Britain

31 January 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michelle O’Neil ready to take on First Minister role

31 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

neighbour
News, Audio, Top Stories

Big benefits to living in small towns – Noel Cunningham

31 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mortgage Interest Tax Relief scheme should be expanded – Deputy Doherty

31 January 2024
NI northern ireland
News, Top Stories

Details released on end of checks on goods between NI and Britain

31 January 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michelle O’Neil ready to take on First Minister role

31 January 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was Ireland’s fourth most overcrowded hospital in January

31 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube