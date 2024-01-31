New post-Brexit controls coming into effect in Britain

Post-Brexit controls on food, plants, and animal imports into the UK from the EU come into force today.

Meat and dairy, fruit, veg and cut flowers will require specific health certificates, with Tanaiste Michael Martin and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue urging Irish exporters to ensure they are prepared for the new regulations.

The cost to British businesses could be hundreds of millions of pounds a year, potentially pushing up prices.

Peter Hardwick from the British Meat Processors Association says more negotiation is needed………….