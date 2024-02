More electoral candidate selections have been made for the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal district.

Fianna Fáil’s four sitting councillors will defend their seats meaning Cllr Liam Blaney, Cllr Ciarán Brogan, Cllr Donál Coyle and Cllr Donál Mandy Kelly will all run again.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin has put forward Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, who will also be defending his seat, along side first time candidates Sandra Haughey and Ulick Hughes.