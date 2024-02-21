Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Pringle questions governmnent commitment as Defective Blocks Sub-Committee meeting is postponed

It’s emerged a meeting of the Defective Concrete Block Sub-Committee which was to have taken place today has been postponed, with Deputy Thomas Pringle telling the Dail that the mortageability of remediated homes remains a major issue, and many people are having difficulty making up the outstanding balance in what described as a 100% redress scheme.

Questioning Enterprise Minister on the issue, Deputy Pringle outlined the case of one Donegal woman in her 70s who doesn’t where to turn to make up a significant shortfall.

Deputy Pringle said the government must be seen to stand up for homeowners, and that must start with the banks………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with death of pregnant woman in collision near Donegal/Fermanagh border

21 February 2024
IMG-20240218-WA0032
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail to defend Letterkenny-Milford seats, while Sinn Féin introduces new candidates

21 February 2024
19_Sorne Wind Farm_Donegal_Ireland_COD2006 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ørsted awards €44,000 in funding to Donegal communities in 2023

21 February 2024
pringle fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle questions governmnent commitment as Defective Blocks Sub-Committee meeting is postponed

21 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

court
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with death of pregnant woman in collision near Donegal/Fermanagh border

21 February 2024
IMG-20240218-WA0032
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail to defend Letterkenny-Milford seats, while Sinn Féin introduces new candidates

21 February 2024
19_Sorne Wind Farm_Donegal_Ireland_COD2006 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ørsted awards €44,000 in funding to Donegal communities in 2023

21 February 2024
pringle fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle questions governmnent commitment as Defective Blocks Sub-Committee meeting is postponed

21 February 2024
aCORN Farm 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contractor appointed to construct Acorn Farm project in Derry’s St Columb’s Park

21 February 2024
Vacant Property DCC
News, Top Stories

DCC hosting public meetings to promote grants for vacant property refurbishments

21 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube