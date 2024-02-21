Pringle questions governmnent commitment as Defective Blocks Sub-Committee meeting is postponed

It’s emerged a meeting of the Defective Concrete Block Sub-Committee which was to have taken place today has been postponed, with Deputy Thomas Pringle telling the Dail that the mortageability of remediated homes remains a major issue, and many people are having difficulty making up the outstanding balance in what described as a 100% redress scheme.

Questioning Enterprise Minister on the issue, Deputy Pringle outlined the case of one Donegal woman in her 70s who doesn’t where to turn to make up a significant shortfall.

Deputy Pringle said the government must be seen to stand up for homeowners, and that must start with the banks………….