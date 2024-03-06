Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Government housing policy is a disaster for Donegal – MacLochlainn

The Dail has been told that recent figures show a couple in Donegal would need a combined income of €80,000 to be able to afford a mortgage for a three bedroom semi detached house, but anyone with an income of over €30,000 is ineligible for inclusion on social housing lists.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said it’s a disgrace that despite all the evidence, Donegal County Council is being forced to carry out a survey to establish the need for an affordable housing scheme in the county.

Speaking during the debate on a Labour Party housing debate, Deputy MacLochlainn claimed current government housing policy discriminates against Donegal, and that must be addressed…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Cigarette thrown in face of police officer last night

6 March 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

Suspected Class B drugs seized in Eglington

6 March 2024
podsochous
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government housing policy is a disaster for Donegal – MacLochlainn

6 March 2024
Axel Pawlik
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 185: The Donegal Chocolate Man- who comes from Germany

6 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Cigarette thrown in face of police officer last night

6 March 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

Suspected Class B drugs seized in Eglington

6 March 2024
podsochous
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government housing policy is a disaster for Donegal – MacLochlainn

6 March 2024
Axel Pawlik
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 185: The Donegal Chocolate Man- who comes from Germany

6 March 2024
John O'Dowd
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Dowd says A5 construction could start this year, but is still vulnerable to legal challenge

6 March 2024
MI5
News, Top Stories

North’s terrorism threat lowered

6 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube