Government housing policy is a disaster for Donegal – MacLochlainn

The Dail has been told that recent figures show a couple in Donegal would need a combined income of €80,000 to be able to afford a mortgage for a three bedroom semi detached house, but anyone with an income of over €30,000 is ineligible for inclusion on social housing lists.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said it’s a disgrace that despite all the evidence, Donegal County Council is being forced to carry out a survey to establish the need for an affordable housing scheme in the county.

Speaking during the debate on a Labour Party housing debate, Deputy MacLochlainn claimed current government housing policy discriminates against Donegal, and that must be addressed…………….