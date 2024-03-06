Latest A5 crash victim named locally as Caolan Devlin from Coalisland

Investigations are continuing into last night’s fatal crash on the A5 between Omagh and Ballygawley.

The two vehicle collision involving a white BMW and blue Scania lorry occurred on the Curr Road shortly before 7:30pm.

The driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been named locally as Caolan Devlin, a member of the Na Fianna GAAS Club, which has posted a tribute on its social media pages.

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Police are appealing to anyone with information which could assist in the investigation to contact them.