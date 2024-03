A man has died following a crash on the A5 between Omagh and Ballygawley.

The two vehicle collision involving a white BMW and blue Scania lorry occurred on the Curr Road shortly before 7:30pm yesterday evening.

The driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Police are appealing to anyone with information which could assist in the investigation to contact them.