Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Midlands NW MEP hits out at amendments proposed to defective block EU Petitions Committee report

A Midlands North West MEP has hit out at fellow MEPs who have tabled amendments to the report by the EU Petitions committee on defective concrete blocks.

The EPP group of Fine Gael MEPs has proposed the removal of wording pertaining to the introduction of legislative initiatives to provide more effective market surveillance over construction products.

A further amendment has been put forward by the group seeking to introduce the concept of “force Majeure”.

MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan is highly critical of the move:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP hits out at amendments proposed to defective block EU Petitions Committee report

6 March 2024
Tree
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cutting of trees damaged by Storm Isha cost DCC €125,000

6 March 2024
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent meeting sought with HSE to discuss future of Carndonagh SRU unit

6 March 2024
a5gortin
News, Top Stories

Man dies following A5 crash

6 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP hits out at amendments proposed to defective block EU Petitions Committee report

6 March 2024
Tree
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cutting of trees damaged by Storm Isha cost DCC €125,000

6 March 2024
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent meeting sought with HSE to discuss future of Carndonagh SRU unit

6 March 2024
a5gortin
News, Top Stories

Man dies following A5 crash

6 March 2024
schoolbag back to school
News, Top Stories

Major changes proposed for primary school curriculum

6 March 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior doctors strike in NI

6 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube