Minister for Enterprise urges politicians to focus on rebuilding all-island economy

The Minister of State for Enterprise says now is the time to make up for lost investment in our border counties.

Speaking at the Cross-Border Trade and Economic Conference yesterday, Neale Richmond urged politicians to focus on rebuilding an all-island economy.

He also said “when companies look to Northern Ireland for investment, they are not solely availing of what the North has to offer, but our entire island.”

He urged state agencies to act quickly for lost investments in the region now the Northern Ireland Government has returned to Stormont.

Minister Richmond also says Northern Ireland’s access to the UK and EU markets makes it a hugely attractive destination for investment……………

