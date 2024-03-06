O’Dowd says A5 construction could start this year, but is still vulnerable to legal challenge

The North’s Infrastructure Minister has appealed to anyone considering another legal challenge to the A5 to think very carefully about their actions.

Speaking during an Assembly debate, Minister John O’Dowd said he intends to make an announcement shortly following the latest public inquiry.

He outlined the numerous appeals, challenges, and inquiries which have characterised the A5 debate since it was first announced in 2010, adding that work on the project could start this year.

However, Mr O’Dowd said there are still potential pitfalls, including the possibility of another legal intervention…………

Mr O’Dowd’s full speech can be heard here –