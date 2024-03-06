Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pringle blames ‘Housing for All’ strategy for increase in homelessness in North West

The Government’s ‘Housing for All’ strategy has been blamed for an 85% increase in the number of families homeless in the North West.

During statements on a Labour Party motion on housing targets and regulation, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the initiative has been an incredible failure.

He told the Dail that the shortage of housing is not yet realised as the hidden homeless is not taken into account in official figures.

Deputy Pringle says people simply cannot afford to obtain accommodation:

