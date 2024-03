An Inishowen Councillor is seeking an urgent meeting with the HSE to discuss the future of the SRU unit in Carndonagh.

The HSE previously announced a reconfiguration of mental health residential services in Donegal which would see residents at the facility in Carndonagh relocated to centres elsewhere in the county.

A previous meeting was held between the HSE, families and elected public representatives.

Councillor Martin McDermott however, is still calling for clarity on plans for the service: