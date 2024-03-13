Another man is sentenced in relation to offensive Michaela McAreavy song

Another man has been sentenced for the offence of behaviour likely to stir up hatred, after a video was posted online in June 2023, showing people singing an offensive song relating to Michaela McAreavey.

Today, 26-year-old Steven Kane was sentenced to four months in prison which was suspended for 18 months, after being found guilty at Laganside Magistrates Court.

23-year-old Cian Jones pleaded guilty on Wednesday 17th January and was later sentenced to 240 hours of community service on Wednesday 6th March at Laganside Magistrates Court.

A third man, 22, has been found guilty and will be sentenced on April 24th.

After today’s sentencing, a PSNI Detective Inspector Bell said this should send a clear message to those involved in this type of crime that they will be vigorously pursued and brought before the courts to face the consequences of such activity.