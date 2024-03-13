Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry is a winner once again the best city category at NI’s ‘Ulster in Bloom’ competition

Derry has once again won the Large Town/City category in the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards, while the Foyle Street Bus Station’s win in the Floral Station Category.

Mayor Patricia Logue said this afternoon it is fantastic to see the city recognised again in the Ulster in Bloom competition. She added an immense amount of work goes into the development and the upkeep of the city, and paid tribute to the team of hard-working staff who keep it looking so tremendous.

 

Statement in full –

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, celebrated Derry’s win in the Large Town/City category and Foyle Street Bus Station’s win in the Floral Station Category at Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023.

“It is fantastic to see our beautiful city recognised again in the Ulster in Bloom competition. An immense amount of work goes into the development and the upkeep of our blossoming city and we are very grateful to the team of hard-working staff who keep it looking so tremendous. I’d like to thank each and every team member for their commitment and dedication to making our city so colourful and welcoming to locals and visitors over the Spring and Summer months.”

John Quinn, Streetscape Manager at DCSDC, thanked the team at Ulster in Bloom for their support over the recent months.

“We’re delighted to see Derry win in the Large Town/City category and we are thrilled for the Foyle Street Bus Station’s award in the Floral Station category. Thanks to all the team at Ulster in Bloom for their support over the year and for visiting our city and district. A lot of hard work over many months goes into the creation and upkeep of the many floral displays and beddings that bring colour and vibrancy to our Council area. Not only does it enhance the entire visitor experience, it also makes it a beautiful and attractive place to live and work for locals. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone on our Street Cleaning team for their outstanding work. Our crew work all hours in all weather conditions to keep our streets clean and for that we are extremely grateful.”

